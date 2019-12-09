25th Anniversary of Take Our Kids to Work Day

By Samantha Steele,

Co-op Student, MARLANT PA

It’s not every day that a teenager gets to experience a day in the life of the Canadian Forces but on November 6, Grade Nine students across the city came to CFB Halifax for the 25th annual Take Our Kids to Work Day.

MARLANT was proud to host a variety of interesting activities from firefighter demonstrations to band performances.

To start off the day was a RHIB ride on the water. Teens and parents alike enjoy the unique perspective of Halifax harbour.

CPO1 Craig MacFadgen was a key part in bringing this event together. He said the DND family was happy to jump on board to showcase what they do.

“The event is a good lead up when the minds are young, it gives them something to think about, and it’s a positive experience for everyone.”

The daily life on a Canadian warship is something not many civilians have seen. Students were eager to tour HMCS Montreal and learn about the different jobs sailors do to keep things running smoothly.

Take Our Kids to Work Day is an annual event created by The Learning Partnership to showcase an organization’s commitment to education. It helps bridge the gap between business and education.