Tabata classes helped HMCS Calgary stay fit while deployed

By RCN PA

Two sailors in Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Calgary hosted a different type of workout class on their ship during their recent Operation PROJECTION and ARTEMIS deployment: Tabata, a form of high-intensity interval training that uses many small sets of a wide variety of exercises.

“When I joined the military I was out of shape but I met people, learned a lot from them and eventually I really got into fitness and now I want to share that experience with others,” said Sailor 1st Class (S1) Michael Moores.

“Group fitness is a way to make getting into shape and learning about fitness manageable and it helps hold you accountable because others are there to cheer you on,” he added.

“The most interesting thing about Tabata is that it incorporates all different types of exercises. Whether its weight training, cross fit, cardio, martial arts – you can include anything,” said S1 Logan Hunder, who is hosting Tabata classes with S1 Moores.

The two sailors met at Esquimalt, B.C., in 2018 and bonded over their shared interest in eating healthy, fitness and trying new things. Since then, they have been posted to the same ship twice, most recently to Calgary. The Tabata classes started in 2020 when Calgary sailed for approximately 50 continuous days on Operation LASER. Saturdays on Calgary became Tabaturdays at sea.

“They put so much work into this it’s amazing – and they do it all on their own time in between watches. It’s great to see this kind of effort and enthusiasm in our junior ranks,” said Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Rick Derkacz, Calgary’s Operations Room Chief.