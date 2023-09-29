Survivors’ Flag raised across Formation Halifax

The Survivor’s Flag was raised on the morning of September 29 at CFB Halifax Base Headquarters, at 12 Wing Shearwater, and alongside HMC ships across the Atlantic Fleet in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30. The flags will be flown again on the day itself at half mast.

The Base HQ flag raising was followed by a special performance from a member of the Mother of Knokomis Drum Group and a smudging ceremony at Admiralty Garden, during which Elder and Honorary Captain Navy Debbie Eisan presented the teachings and blessed the site, designating it for ongoing smudging use.