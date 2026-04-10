Surprise promotion caps Sailor of the Year recognition

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

A roadside rescue, critical technical work during a counter-drug operation in the Caribbean, and a pivotal leadership role in training the next generation of personnel has earned a member the 2025 Sailor of the Year Award — along with a promotion in rank.

In a ceremony aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Frédérick Rolette on March 26, then Master Sailor (MS) Ryan Smith was named Canadian Fleet Atlantic’s Sailor of the Year. The ceremony took an unexpected turn when MS Smith was also promoted to Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) in front of family, friends, and shipmates.

“It was definitely a surprise,” said PO2 Smith, reflecting on the double recognition. “[Awards are] not something that’s usually on my radar to strive for, but I’m very grateful that the work I did was recognized.”

That work included a rescue on his morning commute. Driving to work, PO2 Smith encountered a rolled-over vehicle that was smoking and leaking fuel. He quickly stopped and rushed to help a woman trapped inside.

“I just felt very compelled to pull over to see how they were doing,” he said. “She was a bit hesitant to get out, so I helped her get out of that dangerous situation.”

Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, presented the Sailor of the Year Award and said he was “thrilled” by PO2 Smith’s actions in the community and in uniform.

“All your great attributes have shone right through.”

One of those attributes is PO2 Smith’s technical skill, which proved vital during Operation CARIBBE aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf. As the upper deck engineer, he was responsible for maintaining the ship’s small boats — mission-critical vessels used to intercept drug smugglers. He said the deployment was the busiest time of his life, keeping the boats operational through relentless use in rough seas.

One night, he served as the engineer on a boat that chased down a suspected drug smuggling vessel.

“We launched at nighttime; it was pitch dark. We got all geared up in our bulletproof vests… and we chased them down,” he recalled. “I felt a sense of pride in keeping the boats going, because if they didn’t work, we couldn’t do our jobs.”

Also contributing to PO2 Smith’s Sailor of the Year selection is his commitment to developing the skills of fellow sailors. After his deployment with Harry DeWolf, he served as Training Petty Officer aboard HMCS Frédérick Rolette. His mentorship directly led to multiple sailors earning key qualifications.

Currently serving ashore as an instructor at Naval Fleet School Atlantic’s Damage Control Division, he says he enjoys passing on his knowledge to new recruits.

Cmdre French thanked PO2 Smith on behalf of the Royal Canadian Navy, calling him “highly deserving” of both the award and the promotion.

For PO2 Smith, who says he’s content to let his work speak for itself, the recognition was an unexpected capstone to a busy but satisfying year of service.

“I’m super surprised, and very grateful.”