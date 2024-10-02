Supporting Our Military Community Together – CFMWS 2023-2024 Annual Report

By DND

Every year, thousands of military members and their families turn to Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) for support, and their needs continue to grow and evolve. From helping kids in crisis, to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle through sports and recreation, to providing the essentials when moving to a new community or securing emergency funding for the most vulnerable — CFMWS is there to build a better, stronger, healthier military community.

This year’s annual report, Supporting Our Military Community Together, highlights their commitment to the delivery of programs and services that support real and relevant value to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations. It underscores CFMWS’ dedication to nurturing the mental, social, physical, familial, and financial well-being of our service members, Veterans and their families.

“As CEO of CFMWS and a retired Major-General, I have personally benefited from our programs and services. I know firsthand the value we bring to members of our military community. I am extremely proud to lead CFMWS and am humbled by the passion of our employees.” said Ian Poulter, Chief Executive Officer, CFMWS.

For over 50 years CFMWS’ focused commitment to CAF members’ health and well-being has been an important enabler to reconstitution and operational readiness by making the military community stronger.

To read the 2023-2024 CFMWS Annual Report – Supporting Our Military Community Together, please visit the CFMWS website.