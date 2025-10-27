Supporting CAF spouses through SISIP life insurance
By SISIP Financial
The spouses and partners of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are often the ones keeping the household running, caring for children, managing the home, and holding everything together during deployments and relocations. They are the backbone of military families, and SISIP is proud to offer affordable life insurance designed specifically for their needs.
Many healthy applicants can now qualify in as little as 10 minutes, thanks to our streamlined application process.
Help us inform CAF spouses and partners
Do you know a CAF spouse or partner who may not be aware of SISIP’s life insurance options? A simple conversation could make a big difference. This coverage can help families:
- Access support for themselves and their children
- Pay off mortgages and outstanding debts
- Take time off work to recover
Encourage them to connect with a SISIP advisor to learn more about how life insurance can support their family’s financial security.