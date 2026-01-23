Submariners step ashore to support Coastal Action

By Trident Staff

As 2025 drew to a close, a small group of submariners from His Majesty’s Canadian Submarine (HMCS) Windsor took time away from the dockyard to give back to the local community. In December, three members spent a day ashore supporting Coastal Action, a South Shore–based environmental organization focused on research, education, and hands-on restoration work.

Sailor 1st Class (S1) Hailey Imeson, Lieutenant (Navy) René De Haître, and Master Sailor Kiefer Frenette volunteered at the organization’s “Happy Landing” site in Brooklyn, NS, assisting with its marine rope and net recycling initiative.

During the visit, the Windsor members helped sort and prepare end-of-life fishing rope and netting collected from local fishing communities. The material was separated into recyclable categories and placed into large supersacks to make handling and processing easier before being shredded for recycling. These efforts help divert plastic waste from landfills and marine environments while supporting circular-economy goals. The visit also gave the crew an opportunity to learn about the different types of plastics used in fishing gear and the environmental impacts associated with discarded materials.

Coastal Action Associate Director Rodrigo Menafra said the contribution from Windsor personnel was both timely and valuable.

“Coastal Action is grateful to HMCS Windsor personnel and their support with our marine rope and net recycling initiative,” said Menafra. “The Canadian Armed Forces values of community involvement, teamwork, and environmental responsibility align perfectly with Coastal Action’s ideals. The Navy personnel’s experience working in hazardous conditions while managing risk and safety was an exceptional example to Coastal Action. We welcome their support again anytime!”

Beyond completing the physical work, the sailors’ experience with risk assessment and safety procedures also proved beneficial to the organization’s operations. “Having a group of volunteers that are well trained, highly qualified and works hard is key for our project since it depends heavily on manual labour,” Menafra added.

Coastal Action is a non-profit organization based in Mahone Bay that has worked for more than 30 years to protect and restore the environment across Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada. Its work spans five main focus areas: Species at Risk and Biodiversity, Environmental Education, Watersheds and Water Quality, Coastal and Marine, and Climate Change.

The volunteer effort took place while HMCS Windsor is undergoing an extended docking work period, creating opportunities for crew members remaining in Halifax to take part in meaningful community outreach initiatives. While the timing of the visit close to the holiday season limited participation, both sides viewed the day as a strong starting point.

The initial collaboration, led by S1 Imeson, has helped establish a working relationship between HMCS Windsor and Coastal Action, with potential for future involvement in ongoing rope recycling efforts, as well as beach cleanups and habitat restoration projects throughout the Spring and Summer months.

“It was a great experience and we’re 100 percent looking forward to helping out again, and hopefully with even more people,” S1 Imeson added.