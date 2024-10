Congratulations to members of 12 Air Maintenance Squadron who marked their completion of the CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter servicing and elementary work Course on October 17. All are pictured receiving a Certificate of Military Achievement from 406 Maritime Operational Training Squadron Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Geoff St. Germaine (left) and Chief Warrant Officer David Rees (right). All photos by Cpl Amelie Graveline.