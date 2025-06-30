Strength in Numbers: Growing the voice and impact of the Defence Women’s Advisory Group

By LCdr Megan Beaudry,

AWW Section Commander, Naval Fleet School (Atlantic)

In today’s evolving Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the role of the Defence Women’s Advisory Group (DWAO) has never been more vital. As we continue to strive for a more inclusive, equitable, and operationally effective military, the DWAO stands as a powerful advocate for the voices, experiences, and needs of women in uniform.

Why growth and participation matters

The strength of DWAO lies in its membership. Every voice added to the conversation brings new perspectives, lived experiences, and ideas that help shape the future of our institution. Active participation ensures that the challenges faced by women, particularly in male-dominated trades and environments, are not only heard but addressed at the policy level.

We need more members. We need more engagement. And we need more champions (both women and allies) who are willing to speak up, share their stories, and help drive meaningful change.

Challenges in male-dominated fields

Women in the CAF continue to face unique challenges, especially in operational and technical occupations where they remain underrepresented. These challenges include:

Barriers to career progression due to unconscious bias or lack of mentorship

Workplace culture issues, including isolation, harassment, or lack of support

Equipment and infrastructure not designed with women’s needs in mind

Work-life balance pressures, particularly around family planning and deployments

These are not just “women’s issue”, they are operational issues that affect morale, retention, and readiness.

Progress and policy impact

Despite these challenges, progress is being made, and the DWAO has played a key role in that momentum. Through consultations, feedback, and advocacy, DWAO has helped influence:

The integration of gender-based analysis plus (GBA+) into policy development

Improvements in uniform and equipment design to better fit all body types

Enhanced parental leave policies and support for caregivers

Advances in female health and prenatal/postpartum care

Increased focus on inclusive leadership training and harassment prevention

These changes are not just symbolic, but are structural shifts that make the CAF a stronger, more resilient force.

Looking ahead

As we look to the future, the need for a robust, engaged DWAO is clear. We must continue to grow our membership, diversify our representation, and ensure that every woman in the CAF knows she has a voice—and that it matters.

If you’re reading this and wondering how you can contribute, the answer is simple: get involved. Attend a meeting. Share your experience. Mentor a junior member. Challenge the status quo. Your participation could be the catalyst for the next big change.

Together, we are not just shaping policy—we are shaping the future of the CAF

Join us. Be heard. Make a difference.