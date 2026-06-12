Strategic sail arrives in Latvia to resupply Operation REASSURANCE and the NATO Multinational Brigade

By Captain Wyatt Shorter,

Deputy PAO Task Force Latvia

The strategic logistics resupply by sea is one of the largest annual logistics efforts supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations abroad. Otherwise known as a “sail”, this iteration delivered approximately 950,000 kilograms of new equipment and vehicles, including new Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) Ambulances, to the Operation (Op) REASSURANCE Land Task Force. In support of Canada’s contributions as the framework nation for NATO Multinational Brigade – Latvia (MNB-LVA), these large logistic undertakings deliver essential equipment and vehicles that will directly enhance the combat readiness of the Canada-led Brigade.

These newly arrived vehicles and materiel will prove invaluable in supporting Canada’s mission to deter aggression and defend NATO’s Eastern flank as it leads the Multinational Brigade in Latvia. They will also be important to upcoming Mission Rehearsal Activities, ensuring that deployed CAF members and Allies within MNB-LVA are equipped and prepared to respond effectively to evolving operational and training demands. The end goal: maintaining and demonstrating readiness on the Alliance’s Eastern flank while deterring aggression.

The success of this sail underscores the strength of coordination between Task Force Latvia (TFL), the Canadian Joint Operations Command, the Canadian Forces Joint Operational Support Group, and important in-country collaboration with Latvian authorities and the team at the Port of Riga. This collaboration highlights Canada’s ability to project and sustain forces over extended distances and lines of communication.

Sustainment is the backbone of operational readiness. The timely delivery of equipment ensures that personnel in Latvia can work and train with the same tools they would employ in combat scenarios. It also reduces operational risk and increases interoperability among Allied forces within MNB-LVA and with flanking units, reinforcing Alliance cohesion.

Beyond the immediate impact on readiness and training, this sail demonstrates Canada’s strategic logistical reach. Moving large volumes of equipment across the Atlantic and into Eastern Europe requires precision planning, coordination, and execution. It is a tangible expression of Canada’s ability to support NATO operations at scale, even far from home.

As TFL integrates these new assets, the broader message is clear: Canada remains a reliable and capable partner, committed to sustaining its forces and contributing meaningfully to Alliance security.