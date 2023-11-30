Still time to support Navy Divers, Christmas Daddies

On December 2nd, our divers will be running the Navy Divers Run 50k, along the Shearwater Trail, in support of Christmas Daddies.

You can help put smiles on kids’ faces in need this holiday season! Donate today: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Navy-Divers-2023.

Or drop by and meet our divers, on Saturday, December 2, at one of five hotspot locations, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pleasant Street Diner, Dartmouth

Alderney Landing Market,

Halifax Waterfront near the Cable Wharf

Spring Garden Rd, near Lululemon

and Grafton Park, in front of the old Halifax Memorial Library

Pictured here is the Navy Divers float in the recent Saltwire Holiday Parade of Lights.

