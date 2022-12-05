Still time to support CFMWS Jolly Days fundraiser

By PSP

The holiday season provides a welcome break from the fast pace of our day-to- day lives. It is an occasion to celebrate, to recharge and to enjoy ourselves. It is also a time of giving and sharing.

When shopping this season, give the gift of support to someone in your community. From November 15 to December 15, CANEX will be matching all donations made in-store and on CANEX.ca, in support of the two official charitable causes of the Canadian Armed Forces. Every dollar given will have double the impact for a CAF member, Veteran, or family in need. Your matched contribution will be divided equally between Support Our Troops and Soldier On.

PSP will also be collecting donations through its online registration portal. 100% of the proceeds will go to champion the inclusion support workers who ensure each child has an amazing experience. With your help we aim to raise $7,500.00 to secure a skilled support worker who will make a difference in the lives of up to 15 children from military families. Your help will bring hope and opportunities to the over 203 families who requested an inclusion support worker in order to attend camp in 2022.

For a $5.00 donation members will receive access to download an exclusive digital art piece painted by artist Kristen Lucyshyn. Kristen is from a military family and has lived all over Canada and parts of the United States. She has worked for Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare since 1998, including a deployment to support Third Location Depression. She currently is posted to CFB Shilo. With your downloaded file, you can print the art to frame, make cards, mugs or follow along with us on social media as we create holiday décor that you can make at home.

“We recognize that families with special needs children face many challenges, but CAF families face particular and unique challenges as a result of the military lifestyle,” says Bruce Ploughman, Senior Vice President PSP. “It is extremely important to work together to mitigate challenges and promote the resources, funding prospects and community engagement and activities opportunities.”

This fundraiser is a part of our inclusive holiday program: Jolly Days. This includes a virtual contest and concert. The Dec 16 concerts will be streamed on Facebook, and Youtube. Details about all things Jolly Days can be found at https://cfmws.ca/jolly-days.