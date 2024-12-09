Still time to purchase jersey raffle tickets

There’s still a chance to win a special Canadian Armed Forces-themed Halifax Mooseheads jersey, but time is running out! The limited-edition jersey, the same style as worn on the ice at the most recent Mooseheads DND Appreciation Night, will be raffled off on December 13 in support of the 2024 Halifax and Shearwater region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign. Local Defence Team members can purchase one raffle ticket for $5 or three raffle tickets for $10. Tickets remain on sale through December 12, and will be available (cash only) at the following locations:

Monday, December 9: Outside of Tribute Tower Galley (S-117);

Tuesday, December 10: 2nd floor of Base Headquarters (S-90) by elevators;

Wednesday, December 11: Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott main entrance (D-200);

Thursday, December 12: Outside of Tribute Tower Galley (S-117).



Note: this is not a game-worn jersey.