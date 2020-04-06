Staying active and connected during COVID-19

By Ariane Guay-Jadah,

Base Public Affairs Officer

Since mid-March, life has changed drastically for the vast majority of our local Defence Team members and their families, with many of them practising social distancing and self-isolation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying at home for an extended period of time can be difficult on individuals and families for a variety of reasons. Whether they are trying to balance work and childcare, feeling anxious about an emerging global health crisis or feeling lonely due to a lack of socialization, it is important for our Defence community to stay active, compassionate and connected during this time of confinement.

To help alleviate the challenges of social and physical isolation, the CFB Halifax Base Commander, his Public Affairs team and Personnel Support Programs (PSP) are collaborating to provide daily live-streamed home workouts via Facebook, as a way to encourage Defence Team members and their families to have fun, as well as to promote feelings of togetherness and community, while staying active at home. These 30-to-45 minute exercise sessions, led by certified PSP fitness instructors, are tailored to all abilities and do not require specialized equipment. Whether the focus is on yoga, cardio or full body workouts, all participants need is a bit of space in which to move around and a device with an internet connection, making these high-quality workouts accessible and inclusive.

One Defence family especially enjoying these home workouts (appropriately called work-ins) is the Halifax-based Rochon family. Cdr Chris Rochon, Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax, and his family—spouse Wendy and their children, Dylan and Helen—have committed to working out as a family every second day of the week. This group activity brings them together, and along with it, a lot of sweat, groans and a healthy dose of laughter. As shared by Wendy, “we especially enjoy the work-ins involving pairing up or when the kids get to climb on mom and dad”. And according to Dylan, “our cat Siggy watches us work out and probably thinks we’re nuts!”

Aside from participating in PSP workouts and staying connected to the online CFB Halifax community, the Rochon family is spending much of its time getting creative and preparing home-cooked meals. They recently started making sushi together—which the youngest Rochons, especially sushi-fanatic Helen, find “fantastic”. We commend the Rochon family for making the most of their time in isolation, as they continue to stay home, stay healthy and spend quality time together.

For more details on what the CFB Halifax community is doing to help everyone stay active, connected and updated during the COVID-19 pandemic, follow @BaseHalifax on Facebook, @CFBHalifax on Twitter and cfbhalifax_bfchalifax on Instagram. Stay safe, everyone.