Stadacona fitness facility update

Groundbreaking for the new fitness facility at CFB Halifax.
MARGARET CONWAY, CFB HALIFAX PUBLIC AFFAIRS

By CFB Halifax

Last October, the CFB Halifax Base Commander joined with representatives from Real Property Operations Section Halifax and Defence Construction Canada for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of a winterized fitness facility at CFB Halifax Stadacona. 

Modelled after a similar facility at CFB Borden Stadacona’s 1250 square metre fitness facility will be heated and air-conditioned, and will include an open gymnasium area for basketball, volleyball, badminton and ball hockey; an area for cardio machines and weights; day lockers and change stalls; universal showers and washrooms; a reception office with DWAN workstations for fitness and sports instructors; and a storage room for equipment.

 Local Defence Team members likely noticed as site preparation activities increased this past fall, and this will continue into winter 2023 when on-site assembly of the pre-engineered building system is expected to begin; impacts to local Defence Team members will be minimal during these site preparation and construction/assembly periods. The facility is expected to be open for use in early Fall 2023! 

For more information on the facility, see our project update from July 2022: https://tridentnewspaper.com/stadfitnessfacility/ 