Stadacona Band takes base curling titles

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The Stadacona Band’s unit office in Windsor Park is just steps away from the CFB Halifax Curling Club, which makes for plenty of chances for band members to pick up the sport or get some quick practice in on the ice during curling season. And the results from this year’s base curling events suggest they’ve been making the most of those opportunities.

Stad Band teams were recently awarded championship trophies after winning both the Base Intersection Curling League and the separate Mega Curling Tournament. The unit typically fields teams for base curling, and they credited a positive attitude and commitment from their curlers, along with some good luck, for helping them come out on top.

“This just happened to be our year, we had some great games and a lot of fun,” said S1 Mark Morton.

While this year’s league and tournaments were smaller than previous years, curlers and organizers with PSP both described curling as a bright spot through the pandemic period, as one of the few sporting activities that was able to take place consistently.

“It’s been great for us and I hope for other units as well. We’ve seen more than ever over the last couple of years how work-life balance and physical activity are so crucial for our mental,” health S1 Morton added.

This year’s Intersection league was also paired with weekly open hours of ice time for military members – hopes are to bring back that initiative next year to keep the game as accessible as possible.

Now, with more base sports being revived and schedules and rosters starting to come together, PSP Fitness and Sports Coordinator Isaac Habib said he’s encouraging everyone to get involved, regardless of experience or skill level.

“It’s not about wins or losses or points or anything like that right now. We just want to see people out participating and enjoying themselves,” Habib said.