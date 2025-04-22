News Photo

Stadacona Band Spring Concert

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic (BOA). Please join the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy on Saturday May 3 (2 p.m.) at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (Kenneth C. Rowe Hall) for a BOA-inspired concert. The concert will commemorate the longest battle of the Second World War with a selection of powerful music, including original Canadian compositions and pieces by and inspired by Stan Rogers, to evoke strength in unity, overcoming challenges, and recognizing long-time alliances. With performances showcasing the incredible talent within the ensemble, “Sounds of the Atlantic” promises to be a moving and memorable tribute. This event is free and open to all.  