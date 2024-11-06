Stadacona Band presents “Our Veterans, Their Stories”

The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy is set to present its 2024 Veterans’ Week Concert – titled “Our Veterans, Their Stories.” The show takes place on November 10, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Spatz Theatre, located at 855 Trollope Street in downtown Halifax.

This year’s concert programme includes a mix of rock and classical music, with a special nod to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Centennial; guest musicians from the 14 Wing Greenwood Brass and Reed Band will also be featured.

“For over two decades, the Stadacona Band has performed a Veterans’ Week concert in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through the power of music, Stadacona Band members pay tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of those who have served and continue to serve our country,” reads a media advisory for the concert.

The Spatz Theatre will also host Library and Archives Canada kiosks, with opportunities to explore digitized military history resources, as well information booths from the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building and the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Entrance to the concert is free, with seats on a first-come, first-served basis, aside from seating reserved for Camp Hill veterans and local dignitaries.