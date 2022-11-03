Stadacona Band presents ‘Our Veterans, Their Stories’ concert

By The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy

Defence Team members, their families and members of the public are invited to attend a FREE Veterans’ Week concert in downtown Halifax.

The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, in collaboration with Camp Hill Veterans’ Memorial Building and 12 Wing Shearwater Pipes and Drums, will present its 2022 Veterans’ Week Concert: ‘Our Veterans, Their Stories’ on Sunday, November 6, at 2 p.m. at the Spatz Theatre. The concert is free general admission and doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The Stadacona Band’s annual Veterans’ Week concert (formerly ‘Til We Meet Again Remembrance Concert) now changes title yearly to reflect the specific focus of the programme. This year, the band has chosen the title ‘Our Veterans, Their Stories’ to honour through music the service and sacrifice of those who served during times of conflict and peace in recent memory. The band will also perform a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ in memory of Terence Barnes, a former Camp Hill resident and former Associate Director of Music at the Stadacona Band, and honour the 80th anniversary of the Women’s Royal Canadian Naval Service with a performance of ‘Passing By’ (the Wrens march past).

Incredible musical versatility will be on full display by the Stadacona Band’s professional musicians with a diverse programme. Traditional concert band selections will be augmented by arrangements of ‘Highway of Heroes’ by the Trews , ‘Footprints of a Giant’ by Dean Brody, and ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie, as well as a performance by the 12 Wing Shearwater Pipes and Drums.