Stadacona Band, 14 Wing musicians deliver moving Veterans’ Week performance

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

It was a full house at the Spatz Theatre in Halifax on November 10, as the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, along with guests from the 14 Wing Greenwood Brass and Reed Band, presented the “Our Veterans, Their Stories” concert.

The afternoon featured a mix of classical arrangements and contemporary pop/rock tunes, with this year’s 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and addition of the guests from 14 Wing also influencing the programme. Air-inspired numbers included “No Sky Too High”, written by Nova Scotia’s Terry Kelly, who was in attendance, as well as a Top Gun-themed conclusion with the “Top Gun Anthem” from the hit films, followed by Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”

The band also took the occasion to highlight a few of its own members, including Petty Officer, 1st Class (PO1) Susan Kulik – during her final performance with the band ahead of her retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Colleagues recognized her long career, including 35 years with the Stadacona Band, and her many contributions to the CAF Music Branch. PO1 Kulik then stepped in as guest conductor for a performance of “Nightfall in Camp” by Douglas Pope, an arrangement that combines elements of The Last Post with a hymn tune.

The Stadacona Band’s annual Veterans’ Week concert was presented, as always, in collaboration with the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building, and staff were on hand with information about the facility and its Veterans Memorial Garden. This year, concert organizers also welcomed staff from Library and Archives Canada (LAC), who set up in the Spatz Theatre lobby with information and samples of their digital military history resources. During the show, the crowd heard from LAC’s Laurena Fredette about the growing collection of historical documents and records available from LAC online, including 600,000 digitized personnel files from the First World War.

“We have a remarkable collection of documents and records that preserve the stories and experiences of veterans,” she said.

Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, offered her thanks to the performers, including Stadacona Band Commanding Officer Lieutenant (Navy) Jeff Campbell, leading his first Veterans’ Week performance in the position, as well as hundreds of attendees who came out for the afternoon to honour service and sacrifice through the power of music. She also gave special recognition to the large number of veterans in the room, including residents of Camp Hill.

“Speaking on behalf of those of us from this generation who proudly wear the uniform, I’d like to promise never to take their service and their legacy for granted,” she said.