Stad Band member on exchange helps mark Waitangi Day 

Sailor 1st Class (S1) Melodie Peet is seen performing with the Royal New Zealand Navy Band during public performances and ceremonial events in Paihia, New Zealand. The visiting musician, a member of the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadia Navy, joined her New Zealand counterparts in entertaining large crowds and taking part in key ceremonial activities marking Waitangi Day, including events at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. The national day commemorates the 1840 signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a foundational agreement between Māori and the British Crown that shaped the creation of modern New Zealand.

S1 Peet’s participation is part of CANZEX, an ongoing exchange program between the two Navy bands, meant to foster professional development, cultural understanding, and musical collaboration. During the engagement, she contributed to ceremonial elements including the Guard of Honour, Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset, representing Canada alongside New Zealand bandmates.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, CANZEX continues to strengthen the relationship between the two bands. The initiative has also included exchanges in the opposite direction, with Royal New Zealand Navy musicians previously travelling to Canada to play alongside the Stadacona Band.