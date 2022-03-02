Sports throwback: First MARCOM Bonspiel

A lot has changed at CFB Halifax over recent decades, but there are still some constants, like the CFB Halifax Curling Club, which has been open since 1971. Here, participants are seen at the club for the First Annual MARCOM Bonspiel, which was covered in the February 7, 1984 edition of Trident. The article notes that teams from every branch or sector of the headquarters took part, and awards for the day were handed out to LCdr Doug Hales, Col Peter Joyce, Mrs. Gail Goulden, MCpl Noel Facey, WO Hutch Hutchings, and Mrs. Barbara St. John. Do you see any familiar names?