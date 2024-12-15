News Sports Recognition Awards: Fleet, Base, Wing, and MEGA champions 2024-12-15 13:51 The 2023/2024 Wing Cup and overall MEGA Champion is Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic). Accepting the $1,000 Wing Cup and $500 MEGA prizes on behalf of FDU(A), from left – PO2 Richard, CPO2 Williams, S1 Comeau, S2 Fritz, and MS Northrup.CPL OLIVIA MAINVILLE The 2023/2024 Fleet Cup Champion is HMCS St. John’s. The ship can now proudly fly the Fleet Cup Champion flag until the conclusion of the next season of competition. Accepting the $1,000 prize on behalf of the team, from left – PO2 Gaudette, S1 Boothe, Capt Tu, Cdr Anderson, CPO1 Normand, and LCdr Jawornicki. The 2023/2024 Base Cup Champion is the team comprised of members from Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott and the Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare Center. Accepting the trophy and $1,000 prize on behalf of the team, from left – Capt(N) McCallum, CPO1 McGuire, CPO2 Wilson, Capt(N) Brown, CPO2 Benedict, MS Milley, and MS Oaks. CPL GARCÍA ALVAREZ ShareFacebookTwitterEmailPrint