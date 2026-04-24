Sounds of the Atlantic concert May 2

Join us on May 2 at Kenneth Rowe Hall inside Pier 21 for the Stadacona Band’s spring concert, Sounds of the Atlantic. This free 2 p.m. performance commemorates the Battle of the Atlantic through a powerful blend of music and visual retrospectives, featuring Canadian compositions, ceremonial and maritime-themed works, and classic selections from Gershwin and Ellington.

The concert also showcases new arrangements from the Royal Canadian Navy’s 1940s musical revue Meet the Navy, alongside performances by featured soloists and members of the DalKing Swing Dance Society. This diverse and heartfelt program promises a memorable tribute to Canada’s naval history and those who served.