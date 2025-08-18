Solar project to bring green electricity to Shearwater

By Trident Staff

An open lot near the corner of Warrior Avenue and Bonaventure Street at 12 Wing Shearwater will soon be home to a solar array project that will help power the Wing’s facilities and operations.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 17 to mark the start of construction on a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) system in Shearwater, as part of the ongoing Energy Performance Contract bringing changes and upgrades across Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax.

Once complete, the solar array is expected to generate nearly one million kilowatt-hours of clean energy each year for the base, offsetting the use of commercial energy purchased from the utility grid. The project includes the installation of panels, inverters, and converters, along with a data acquisition system to allow for easy, ongoing monitoring of the energy being generated.

CFB Halifax and 12 Wing leadership were on hand for the groundbreaking, along with representatives from Real Property Operations Unit (Atlantic), Defence Construction Canada and project contractors. The EPC aims to achieve annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of 24 percent at CFB Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater once upgrades have been completed.