SNMG2 strengthens regional partnership with Egyptian port visit

By NATO Maritime Command

The ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), currently deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean as part of Operation NOBLE SHIELD, completed a port visit to Alexandria, Egypt, from 13 to 16 October 25.

The visit underlines NATO’s commitment to regional partnership, with a focus on the southern flank, and reaffirms the Alliance’s dedication to maritime security, cooperation, and freedom of navigation in the Mediterranean Sea.

SNMG2, commanded by Rear Admiral Francesco Iavazzo of the Italian Navy, operates under NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM). The task group includes flagship ITS Carlo Bergamini (F590), TCG Barbaros (F244) from Türkiye and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s (F340) from Canada. HMCS St. John’s is sailing with SNMG2 as part of Canada’s Operation REASSURANCE.

During the port visit, SNMG2 personnel hosted official visits aboard the flagship, welcomed local authorities and representatives of the Egyptian Navy and took part in cultural and community activities. The visit also provided an opportunity for replenishment and logistical resupply before returning to sea.

Partner nation port visits such as Alexandria are a key element of NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue, a long-standing partnership framework designed to promote mutual understanding and cooperative security across the region. Egypt has been an active partner in this dialogue for nearly three decades, contributing to NATO’s broader efforts to strengthen peace and regional resilience.

Upon departure, the task group conducted a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with the Egyptian Navy, focusing on communication procedures, maneuvering drills, protection from asymmetric threat and interoperability training – demonstrating the shared commitment to cooperative maritime security.

“Our visit to Alexandria reaffirmed the value of partnership and cooperation in ensuring peace and stability across the Mediterranean,” said Italian Navy Rear Admiral Francesco Iavazzo, Commander of SNMG2.

“Through Operation NOBLE SHIELD, we continue to demonstrate NATO’s commitment to maritime security and freedom of navigation. NATO’s defensive posture is indeed expressed through a continuous and visible presence, as proof of NATO’s cohesion, determination, attention to the southern flank and to Partner nations. By operating professionally and transparently alongside our Allies and Partners, we can contribute to regional peace and stability. Ultimately, working together allows us to strengthen maritime security awareness and maintain a stable and secure maritime environment for all nations.”

Operation NOBLE SHIELD plays a central role in maintaining maritime awareness and ensuring the security of vital sea lines of communication in the Mediterranean. Through continuous patrols and vigilance, the operation contributes to deterring potential threats and ensuring the safe and lawful use of international waters.

Throughout their deployment, the ships of SNMG2 contribute to enhancing Maritime Situational Awareness (MSA), conducting patrols and exercises that demonstrate the Alliance’s ability to operate effectively across its area of responsibility. Their presence in the Eastern Mediterranean supports efforts to safeguard stability and security in this strategically significant region.