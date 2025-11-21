SNMG2 launches new operational phase in the Mediterranean

International task group includes HMCS St. John’s, deployed since July as part of Operation REASSURANCE

By NATO Maritime Command

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) has launched a new operational phase in the Mediterranean Sea, departing Taranto, Italy after a scheduled port visit. As one of NATO’s four permanent multinational maritime task groups, SNMG2 forms a vital element of the Allied Reaction Force (ARF), maintaining a continuous and ready Allied presence in the region.

It operates under NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), based in Northwood, UK, and provides the Alliance with an immediately available, high-readiness maritime capability to respond rapidly to crises or emerging threats.

Since 4 July, command of SNMG2 has been held by the Italian Navy, under Rear-Admiral (RAdm) Francesco Iavazzo, supported by an international staff of officers from Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom. The group currently comprises the Italian flagship ITS Carlo Bergamini, the Canadian frigate His Majesty’s Canadian Ship St. John’s, and the Spanish Logistic Support Ship ESPS Cantabria.

SNMG2 is deployed in the Mediterranean, where it helps maintain maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation, and uphold stability in a region of vital strategic and economic importance to the Alliance. NATO’s maritime presence also serves to strengthen cooperation with regional partners and enhance maritime domain awareness across the Mediterranean basin.

Commenting on the departure from Taranto, RAdm Iavazzo emphasized that the group’s activity at sea demonstrates NATO’s capability to operate as one integrated multinational force.

In recent months, SNMG2 has conducted several patrols and multinational exercises, while deepening NATO’s network of partnerships with countries in North Africa. A recent port visit to Alexandria, Egypt, highlighted NATO’s long-standing partnership with Egypt, a key member of the Mediterranean Dialogue. This cooperation forum, launched in 1994, brings together seven non-NATO countries (Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia) with the goal of promoting security, stability, and mutual understanding across the Mediterranean region.

“Partnerships matter,” RAdm Iavazzo said. “Egypt’s regional experience and security expertise make it a valuable partner. Stability, security and cooperation in the Mediterranean are in everyone’s interest. We want the Med to remain an area of stability and prosperity.”

Through the Mediterranean Dialogue, NATO fosters political dialogue and practical cooperation with its regional partners. The initiative supports partners in developing defence capabilities, enhancing interoperability with Allied forces, and strengthening national security and defence institutions. Built on principles of non-discrimination, self-differentiation, mutual engagement, and complementarity with other regional efforts, the Dialogue remains a cornerstone of NATO’s partnership approach in the Mediterranean.

NATO’s continuous maritime presence in the Mediterranean stands as a tangible symbol of Allied unity and deterrence, ensuring that the vital sea lanes linking Europe, Africa and the Middle East remain safe, open and secure. “The Mediterranean is a lifeline for the economic prosperity of the Allied nations and for Euro-Atlantic stability,” RAdm Iavazzo concluded. “The security of these waters and the security of Europe are inseparable – by protecting one, we protect both.”