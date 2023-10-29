SNMCMG1 Commander visits HMCS Shawinigan

HMCS Shawinigan and HMCS Summerside are continuing their Operation Reassurance deployment with Standing Nato Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1), where they recently took part in historic ordnance disposal operations in French territorial waters. During these operations, Shawinigan welcomed current SNMCMG1 Commander, Cdr Piotr Bartosewicz of the Polish Navy, for a visit. Members of the ship’s company helped showcase Canadian mine-hunting systems and equipment for our NATO allies. This work was followed by a port visit to Saint-Malo in France.