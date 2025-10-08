Slo-pitch gold for CFB Halifax women, men take silver

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) ball teams hit the fields in Dartmouth from September 8-12 for the CAF Atlantic Region Men’s and Women’s Slo-pitch Championships. The women’s tournament saw the CFB Halifax Mariners, Greenwood Bombers, and Gagetown Warriors compete, with the Mariners capturing the regional title after an 11–1 win over Gagetown in the final. On the men’s side, the Mariners, Shearwater Flyers, Greenwood Bombers, and Gagetown Warriors battled through the week, culminating in an extra-innings victory for the Warriors, who topped Halifax 26–12 to claim gold in the final.

Rounding out the hometown highlights, CPO2 Cheyanne Delaronde, Assistant Base Chief Petty Officer at CFB Halifax, was named women’s tournament MVP.