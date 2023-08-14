SkyHawks Parachute Team Performance

Local Defence Team members, their families, and members of the public are invited to watch a performance by the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, at the 12 Wing Shearwater sports field on Wednesday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Canada’s only military parachute team, the SkyHawks have embarked on an exciting season of performances across Canada and the United States and are looking forward to visiting 12 Wing Shearwater to connect with our Defence community and our neighbours across the Halifax region. This event will include a 25-minute aerial performance by the SkyHawks followed by a meet-and-greet session giving the audience an opportunity to interact with the SkyHawks team!

Parking will be available at the Shearwater Arena and Shearwater Gym with a public viewing area in the baseball field. In case of rain or adverse weather conditions, the event will take place on Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m. An update will be posted on the CFB Halifax Facebook page on August 23 if the rain date is required.

Save the date and don’t miss this great opportunity!