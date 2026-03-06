Site preparation activities to begin at CFB Halifax Stadacona (Porteous Field) for Combatant Training and Integration Centre Atlantic (CTIC-A)

Local Defence Team:

Changes are coming to our Stadacona property as we welcome the construction of a new Defence infrastructure project in early March 2026. See project details below.

Background

Future construction of Combatant Training and Integration Centre Atlantic (CTIC-A), a new training facility at CFB Halifax, was announced in November 2023.

CTIC-A will be a collaborative training and operational support facility whose cutting-edge training systems will prepare Canadian sailors for the incoming fleet of River-class destroyers, the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) next generation of warships. The facility will be a warfighting centre of excellence, enabling rapid technological change with agile capability development, and a secure training facility for classified individual and collective training, featuring advanced simulators for underwater, above water, and maritime air warfare.

CTIC-A will be constructed on Porteous Field (see Figure 1 below for reference). This site was chosen as it meets the facility’s security requirements, presenting minimal disruption to operations as it is located near other RCN training facilities, and is suitable for future utility tie-ins.

Site preparation for CTIC-A

Location: Porteous Field

Timeline: Early March 2026

Site preparation activities to include:

Installation of a construction fence around the perimeter of Porteous Field to delineate the construction zone, providing a safe working environment for our workforce and contractors;

Relocation of underground utilities (waterlines, gas lines, sewer lines, etc.); and

Installation of a construction crane.

During this site preparation period, local Defence Team members and visitors can expect:

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic detours (vehicular access will be maintained to roadways that border Porteous Field);

Increased noise and construction traffic;

Occasional impacts to Base utilities (planned power outages, etc.); and

Occasional impacts to S82 building access through the exterior door facing Porteous Field, though emergency exiting will be maintained at all times.

Efforts will be made to communicate detours, utility outages, and building access changes that impact our Defence Team ahead of time.

Recreational facilities

While the construction of CTIC-A means that Porteous Field will no longer be available to our workforce for recreational activities, there are a variety of PSP Halifax-managed facilities throughout CFB Halifax that remain available to you.

Please visit this website for a list of facilities. https://cfmws.ca/halifax/facilities.

Construction timelines

Construction of CTIC-A is expected to run from April 2026 – February 2030. More information on what to expect during the construction period will be provided as it becomes available.

Questions

Infrastructure project questions can be directed to: Sean.hanlon@forces.gc.ca