

Simple ways to boost your heart health for February

By PSP Halifax Health Promotion

February is Heart Month, making it a great time to talk about the importance of cardiovascular health and what we can do to reduce our risk of heart disease. Heart disease affects approximately 2.6 million Canadian adults and is the second leading cause of death in Canada. The good news is that up to 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through healthy lifestyle behaviours such as eating a balanced diet and being physically active.

Here are our top five tips to improve your heart health and reduce your risk of heart disease:

Make vegetables and fruit the star of your plate.

Eating more vegetables and fruit can help control blood sugars, manage weight, boost your immune system, and keep your heart healthy. They contain soluble fibre, which is known to lower LDL (“lousy”) cholesterol. They are also packed with vitamins and minerals associated with heart health. Choose dark green and orange produce for vitamins C, E, beta carotene, and B vitamins. Vegetables and fruit are also rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals such as air pollutants and cigarette smoke. Think of the rainbow when selecting your produce.

Go for whole grains.

Whole grains contain all three parts of the kernel (the bran, endosperm, and germ) which makes them rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre. People who eat three or more servings of whole grains per day have a 30% lower risk of developing heart disease. Aim to fill one-quarter of your plate with whole grains at each meal. Examples include oats, brown rice, quinoa, popcorn, and bulgur.

Tip: When choosing cereals or bread, check the ingredient list for “100% whole grain” to ensure the product is truly whole grain.

Eat a variety of protein foods.

To support your heart health, choose protein foods that come from plants every day. Plant-based proteins are higher in fibre and lower in saturated fat. Eating legumes such as beans, lentils, and peas at least four times per week can help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Snack idea: A heart‑healthy snack is about one-quarter cup of nuts paired with a piece of fruit or cut-up vegetables.

Choose healthy fats.

The type of fat you eat is more important than the amount. Choosing foods that contain mostly healthy (unsaturated) fats can help lower your risk of heart disease. Healthy fats are found in nuts, seeds, fatty fish, avocados, and vegetable oils. Avocados also contain about seven grams of fibre per half avocado.

Limit your salt intake.

A diet high in sodium can increase your blood pressure, which may lead to heart disease. The main sources of sodium for Canadians are highly processed foods such as fast foods, hot dogs, chips, cookies, frozen pizzas, and deli meats. Try to limit these foods and reduce the amount of salt you use in cooking.

By following these tips, you can make meaningful progress toward improving your heart health. You can reduce your risk of heart disease even further by staying smoke-free, being physically active, limiting alcohol intake, and having regular medical check-ups.