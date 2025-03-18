Significant seizure of illegal narcotics by HMCS Harry DeWolf

By RCN

On March 1, 2025, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf successfully assisted a United States Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) in conducting a seizure of 750 kilograms of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea.

Sailing in support of Operation Caribbe, HMCS Harry DeWolf is supporting international efforts to prevent the flow of illicit substances into Canada and North America. This seizure, supported by Colombian air and maritime assets, has an estimated street value $26.9 million CAD.

The success underscores the strong interoperability, cooperation, and partnership between the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), the USCG, and other regional partners. This joint effort among allies and partners exemplifies our shared commitment to maintain security and stability in the region and North America.