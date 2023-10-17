Shearwater PSP team recognized for outsized contributions

The Personnel Support Programs (PSP) staff at 12 Wing Shearwater have had an extremely busy 2023 so far, hosting tournaments at all levels of Canadian Armed Forces competition, consistently offering new and well-received recreation programs, and keeping the Wing gym and programs running at the standard expected by CAF members. The work was highlighted by the team’s hosting of the 2023 CAF National Basketball Championship in May, with big crowds and live play-by-play commentary that raised the bar for CAF sports.

Members of the PSP team were recognized on September 6 with 12 Wing Commander’s Commendations, presented by 12 Wing Commanding Officer Col David Holmes and Acting Wing CWO Jason Dunfield. “The Shearwater PSP team is a cohesive unit that has displayed exceptional partnership and significant achievements,” the commendation reads.