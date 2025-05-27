Shearwater marks 5 years since Stalker 22 crash with memorial, museum exhibit

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

It was standing room only in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 29, as members of the Defence community gathered for a memorial service and the unveiling of a new museum exhibit to mark the fifth anniversary of the CH-148 Cyclone crash that claimed the lives of six Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

The helicopter, known by the call sign Stalker 22, crashed off the coast of Greece on April 29, 2020, while participating in Operation Reassurance with His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Fredericton.

Attendees, including friends and family of the fallen crew as well as serving and retired CAF colleagues, gathered at the chapel for the annual Maritime Helicopter Memorial Reunion Service.

The morning was marked by speeches from the chaplaincy and senior officers. In addition to remembering the Stalker 22 crew, the occasion included a reading of the names of all CAF members lost while serving in Maritime Helicopters.

The chapel bell tolled as each name was read. The final names were those of the six Stalker 22 crew members: Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Brenden MacDonald, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, and Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke.

Pipe Major Scott Pollon of the 12 Wing Pipes and Drums led a procession from the chapel to the Shearwater Aviation Park, where members of the chaplaincy led a prayer before the CH-148 monument.

The group was then directed to the Shearwater Aviation Museum across the street.

Major (Maj) Simon Rocheleau, who was the Detachment Commander for the Stalker 22 crew aboard HMCS Fredericton, spoke at the gathering. He described the lost aircrew as adventurous and spirited, and encouraged those in attendance to honour them by living fully.

“In living full and laughing again, in loving deeply, and chasing the same adventures they loved, we honour who they truly were, not just as aviators and sailors, but as vibrant, funny, stubborn, brilliant people. In our courage to live well, we keep their memory going.”

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of a permanent memorial to Stalker 22 on the museum’s second floor.

The display includes artwork salvaged from the original makeshift community memorial that appeared at the Aviation Park in the days following the crash, along with paintings of the helicopter donated from across Canada and portraits of the crew.

“The memorial we have here stands as a promise,” said Maj Rocheleau.

“It’s a promise we will not forget them. It’s more than arts and items. It’s a reflection of the love, the respect, and the enduring pride we hold for them.”

Shearwater Aviation Museum Curator Christine Hines said the families of the lost crew were “very supportive” of the exhibit’s creation, though some in the community continue to find it emotionally difficult.

“There’s been a lot of varied reactions. Of course, everybody’s healing process is going to be different.”