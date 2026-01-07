Services, resources on display at revamped base Health Expo

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

The Health Expo returned to CFB Halifax this year with an expanded lineup of health service providers, exhibitors, and guest speakers. Officially titled Health Expo 2025: Navigating Your Health Journey, the event aimed to help Defence Team members better understand the range of health and wellness resources available to them.

Held on November 6 in the Naval Fleet School (Atlantic) drill shed, the Expo was organized by Health Promotion Halifax in partnership with Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) (CF H Svcs C (A)).

Visitors took in presentations from six guest speakers covering a wide range of personal health topics, including mental, social, emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness.

A holistic approach to health was a central theme throughout the day, with posters and displays emphasizing the importance of caring for all aspects of personal wellness.

A drop-in flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic was also available, allowing military and civilian attendees to get their annual shots conveniently while health was already top of mind.

Exhibition booths showcased a variety of service teams from across the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and civilian partners, including departments within CF H Svcs C (A), as well as groups such as the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre, Employee Assistance Program, Chief Professional Conduct and Culture (CPCC) office, Office of Disability Management, Military Family Resource Centre, and more.

Many teams chose to spotlight key services they provide. Physiotherapist Jennifer Cantwell, who coordinated the CF H Svcs C (A) Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Services exhibit, focused on the support her team offers for foot pain.

“A lot of people come to us worried about their feet, thinking that they have a problem. I will let them know that all feet are good feet and that if there is a problem, we’ve got a lot of great supports, insoles, and other goods to help.”

Cantwell said the high prevalence of foot pain among CAF members is why she brought a range of boots and insoles to display.

“[Highlighting foot pain] is part of our journey of providing really good care, but we also have programs for people with low back pain and chronic pain. It’s all about getting the word out.”

For both exhibitors and organizers, education and engagement were key goals.

Meghan Freeman, Health Promotion Manager with Personnel Support Program (PSP) Halifax, said the team originally hoped for 200–300 attendees, but interest quickly surpassed expectations.

“We had a pre-registration for presentations to get a sense of how many people would be coming, but it has exceeded our expectations already. We had to double our number of chairs from 20 to 40. That’s great.”

Planning for the Expo began in January, and Freeman noted that organizers and exhibitors were enthusiastic and eager to contribute from the start.

With momentum behind them, organizers are hoping to re-establish the Health Expo as an annual event, with the possibility of hosting next year’s edition at 12 Wing Shearwater.