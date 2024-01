Members at 12 Wing Shearwater held their traditional end-of-year hockey game, known as the SNCO’s – Officers Hockey Challenge, on December 14 at the Shearwater Arena. The wing’s Senior Non-Commissioned squad got one back from their Wardroom rivals, taking the victory after being on the losing side for the game’s 2022 edition. 12 Wing Commander Colonel David Holmes presented the Hockey Challenge trophy to the captain of this year’s SNCO team, Master Warrant Officer Brian McIntosh.