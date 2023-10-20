Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) Seasonal Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics 2023

Flu season is approaching. Routine annual influenza and COVID-19 immunization is strongly recommended for all CAF members, Regular or Reserve, who obtain their usual medical care from Canadian Forces Health Services. Vaccinations are not mandatory; however, they are strongly recommended to preserve and promote operational readiness.

The following combined influenza and COVID-19 XBB 1.5 vaccine clinics will be held over the upcoming five weeks:

WHEN & WHERE

Locations Dates Times

WHO

Open to all Regular Force and Reserve Force Class B (>180 days) and Class C members 18 years and over. For COVID-19 XBB 1.5: members should be at least 6 months following most recent COVID vaccine or confirmed infection.

All other members of the Defence Team are encouraged to access the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines free of charge through local provincial resources. NS Vaccine Booking Page (canimmunize.ca)

WHAT

CAF Health Services will be administering Alfuria® Tetra vaccine from Seqirus for seasonal influenza vaccination and the Spikevax® XBB1.5 from Moderna Biopharma for COVID-19 vaccination.

If you prefer other brands such as Pfizer or Novavax vaccines, you will need to wait until those are available later this autumn (date TBC). Please contact Stadacona Community Health Nurse Immunizations directly at immunizationnursehalifax@forces.gc.ca to make a separate appointment.

HOW

DROP-IN or DWAN ONLINE BOOKING TOOL (requires DWAN access) CAF members are able to register using the following link Health Svc Gp and must select only one of the vaccines to open the registration. There is the opportunity to select both vaccines prior to finalizing the registration.

LINK: http://10.97.166.62/apps/opsoft/apps/vax/index.php

For members without DWAN access:

The chain of command can provide assistance to members by request;

Contact Stadacona Community Health Nurse Immunizations email immunizationnursehalifax@forces.gc.ca or Shearwater Clinic Reception at 720-1558/1559 to book; or

Drop-in times (no appointment required) are available at all vaccine clinics beginning 2 Nov.

If members are unable to attend any of the listed dates/times, the vaccines will also be available by appointment by emailing Stadacona Community Health Nurse Immunizations immunizationnursehalifax@forces.gc.ca

NEED TO KNOW

Non-medical masks are required at all Vaccination clinics.

Bring your immunization book.

At each clinic members have the following 3 options: Flu vaccine COVID-19 XBB1.5 vaccine or both vaccines



QUESTIONS/CONCERNS MAY BE DIRECTED TO THE IMMUNIZATION NURSE: immunizationnursehalifax@forces.gc.ca or 902-721-8780