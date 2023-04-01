Sailors invited to share Naval Reserve stories

By the Naval Reserve



As the Naval Reserve continues to celebrate its centennial year, we are looking for stories and pictures that you may have from your time in the Naval Reserve or from a family member’s time in the Naval Reserve. We will then tell many of those stories throughout the rest of the year!

If you are interested in participating in this project, we ask that you send an appropriate story and image to the following email address: navres2020@gmail.com.

You are also welcome to Private message us through Facebook on the official Naval Reserve page. We will need identifying information, one or two paragraphs of introduction and story, and at least one image. We would also ask that you provide written consent in your email or message for us to publish on Facebook and other social media sites (simply write somewhere in the message “I am happy to let you use this content for Naval Reserve social media!).

We look forward to seeing and sharing our Naval Reserve stories from throughout history!