Sailor profile: SLt Connor Paris

SLt Connor Paris

Current role: Bridge Watch Keeper

Hometown: Milton, Ontario

Years of Service: 7.5

Home Unit: HMCS Ville de Quebec

What was the best thing that happened in your life over this past year?

The single best thing that happened in my life over the past year was receiving my Bridge Watch Keeping certificate in November 2019 during the Submarine Commander Course 62 (SCC 62).

Was there an unexpected joy this past year?

An unexpected joy this past year was finding out that I am going to be an uncle again. Above all things, family is the most important thing to me and hearing that my family is going to grow was wonderful news.

What is the most enjoyable part of your work?

The most enjoyable part of my work is being able to multitask and deal with events happening internally and externally to the ship. When changes in our schedule arise or something unexpected happens, being able to troubleshoot an alternate plan, brief the Commander Officer and then executed it definitely gives me high job satisfaction.

What is the most challenging part of your work?

The most challenging part of my work is being able to adapt to situations that are constantly changing particularly when working with other ships. When in consort with other ships, the program can change at a moment’s notice and on a large scale. It is my job to be able to adapt accordingly and to drive the ship in order to implement those changes.

What would you like to accomplish in 2020?

The main thing I would like to accomplish in 2020 is to pass my Naval Officer Professional Qualification (NOPQ) board. Once that board is passed, I will meet my occupational function point and be promoted to Lieutenant (Navy). Passing that board is a big milestone in the career of a Naval Warfare Officer.

What would you like Canadians to know about the RCN in 2020?

The thing I would like Canadians to know about the Royal Canadian Navy is that life at sea is challenging, but it is also very rewarding. It takes a certain type of resilience to be at sea for two to three weeks at a time while also being away from your family. However, the RCN will also give you the opportunity to see some amazing places. In my two years in the fleet, I have sailed past the Arctic Circle and visited Iceland, Greenland, Iqaluit, New York City, Miami as well as additional locations in Canada.

What is the most unique thing about yourself, outside of the Navy?

The most unique thing about me is that I spent five years fencing at the Royal Military College. It was a big change in pace for me considering I have always enjoyed contact sports and played football in high school. It takes a different kind of mental prowess than most sports. I also volunteer at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame and I recently purchased a drone to capture videos and pictures from a unique and different perspective.