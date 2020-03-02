Sailor profile: OS Dustin Renzelli

Current role: Supply Technician

Hometown: Dartmouth

Years of Service: 2

Home Unit: HMCS Toronto

What was the best thing that happened in your life over this past year?

The single best thing that happened to me in 2019 was being selected to take part in standing guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. For the entire month of April, I went to Ontario and helped take part in standing guard and watching over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as telling the public all the significant history of the Tomb and how important it is to not only Canadian history, but how important it is to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Was there an unexpected joy this past year?

An unexpected joy that happened in 2019 was being told that I was going to be posted to a ship. I have never been posted to a ship before, and since the ship would be deploying soon, it would be my first sail as well. I was pretty excited knowing that I would get to be working in a whole different environment compared to working on base.

Was there an unexpected obstacle? How was it overcome?

An unexpected obstacle that happened to me in 2019 was learning how to combat sea sickness. When the HMCS Toronto was sent out to sea for sea training and work ups, I unfortunately had to experience sea sickness for the entirety of the time we were out at sea. How I overcame the sea sickness was learning what to take to help quell my sickness, thanks to the ship’s doctors as well as my co-workers who have also been out at sea and had experienced sea sickness before.

What would you like to accomplish in 2020?

One thing that I would like to accomplish is to properly learn all the areas of the ship and to learn all the navy lingo that is used when you are on ship. One of the things you have to learn when on a ship is to know where certain things are, like where the medical bay is, where medical kits are, and where certain flood pipes and equipment are.

Is there anything you are looking forward to in 2020 (professionally or personally)?

Personally, I am looking forward to when HMCS Toronto, the ship I am currently on, is ready for deployment and is ready to go out to sea. As it will be my first sail, I really can’t wait to find out what’s in store for me when the deployment starts.

What would you like Canadians to know about the RCN in 2020?

I would like Canadians to know that ship life in the RCN is a whole different experience compared to working anywhere else. It may sound frightening, but once you get used to the work that you put into keeping the ship clean and ready, you’ll find it like a second home to you.

What is the most unique thing about yourself, outside of the Navy?

The most unique thing about myself personally is that I am a pretty hardcore gamer. Gaming is basically my favorite activity and pastime that I’ve really enjoyed ever since I was a kid. Sometimes on Sunday’s I would attend video game tournaments, and although I’m not very good, I have a great time there with a lot of enjoyable people.