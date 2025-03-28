Sailor of the Year lauded for commitment to community

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Supporting the community and giving back is very important to Master Sailor (MS) Aquiles Milaya. From helping with base fundraisers and volunteer trips as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to coaching youth basketball, supporting Make-a-Wish Canada, and more in his free time, he says he’s always tried to dedicate his time to helping others.

“I’ve always felt that time is very valuable, and giving time can be just as important as giving money. You get to meet different people, you get to know your community, and you get to help,” MS Milaya said.

A seemingly endless list of volunteer roles and initiatives were highlighted, along with professional accomplishments, as MS Milaya was awarded Canadian Fleet Atlantic’s 2025 Sailor of the Year award on February 27. Commodore Jacob French, Commander of the Atlantic Fleet, made the presentation alongside the Atlantic Fleet Chief – Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Mackey.

“I was blown away – I wasn’t expecting it,” MS Milaya said in response to receiving the award. He was quick to point out the number of exceptional sailors he’s worked with across the Fleet who he says would be equally worthy of the recognition.

“It’s very humbling,” he added.

“Volunteering is something I love to do, so to have the opportunity to do that with the military and with my co-workers has been amazing, and I’m blessed to have the time to do it outside of my working hours as well,” he said, adding a shout-out to HMCS Toronto shipmates, who have been quick to take part in volunteer opportunities with Feed Nova Scotia and other community organizations.

MS Milaya grew up in the Philippines and moved to Canada as a teenager – he’s now been a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly 18 years.

He said he was a basketball fan growing up but didn’t have any opportunity to play the sport; this led him to become a youth coach, currently for the U16 boys’ team with the Greater Halifax/Dartmouth YMCA.

“These are kids who don’t have the same access or advantages in sports as some wealthier families. I try to pass on some skills and teach what I know.”

Other noteworthy activities for MS Milaya over the past year included volunteering at the Halifax Mooseheads DND Appreciation Night in support of the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC), participating in local Remembrance Day and Sentry duties, serving as his unit’s FORCE test coordinator, and competing in MEGA and Fleet Cup sporting events.

His contributions also stand out in his professional capacity as a sailor and a member of Toronto’s ship’s company. It was noted that he’s excelled as the acting Petty Officer, 2nd Class in HMCS Toronto’s Fire Control Section, working beyond his rank to provide detailed updates on personnel and equipment status to the Chain of Command. He also acts as the ship’s NPF Manager, effectively managing inventories and funding ship-wide, and has been a promoter of the Defence Ethics Program within the unit as Toronto’s Ethics Coordinator. MS Milaya is also currently working towards a Bachelor of Technology in Project Management to advance his professional development.

“His commitment to community engagement, professional excellence, and ethical standards makes MS Milaya an invaluable asset to the CAF and the wider community,” said Commander Adrian Armitage, HMCS Toronto’s Commanding Officer.