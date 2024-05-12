Sailor of the Quarter sets a “remarkable example”

There was no shortage of accolades for Sailor 1st Class (S1) Raven Night as she was awarded Sailor of the Quarter for her volunteerism and hard work — both in and out of uniform.

S1 Night is a Naval Reservist who currently serves aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s as a Naval Combat Information Operator. It’s a role she excels in, says her supervisor Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Cox. He praised her “massive knowledge” of many shipboard roles and for creating multiple CCFL training packages.

Fleet Commander Commodore (Cmdre) Trevor Maclean and Fleet Chief, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class (CPO1) Cavel Shebib presented the award at Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters on April 30.

During the ceremony, Cmdre Maclean read out a record of S1 Night’s volunteerism within the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) as well as the local community. In uniform, she’s involved with the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Organization (ADTPAO) and Women’s Defense Advisory Organization (DWAO), she helps out at a veterans’ café, and is also spearheading HMCS St. John’s annual charity event Run the Rock, a relay race in St. John’s Newfoundland, in partnership with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

On her own time, S1 Night volunteers with the SPCA and with Feed Nova Scotia. She says both organizations are close to her heart; as a certified dog trainer, she values animal welfare, and added her own family’s experience with food insecurity during her childhood has fueled her commitment to giving back.

She says she doesn’t get worn out by her many commitments because she finds joy in them.

“I’m happy doing it, so it’s hard to see it as extra work.”

When deciding what causes to support, S1 Night says that she thinks about how she can have the greatest positive impact. She says that she’s a believer in the power of teamwork and empathy in creating positive change.

“I try to have character and compassion in my duties.”

Speaking to S1 Night and a gathering of her friends and shipmates, Cmdre Maclean said that her commitment to service in all aspects of her life was a model for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

“You set a remarkable example for all of us.”

S1 Night says her future involves a full-time naval career; she’s planning a component transfer from the Reserve to the Regular Force. She says she wants to showcase how rewarding a career in the CAF can be.

“This is where I want to go and where I want to be.”