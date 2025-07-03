Sailor of the Quarter lauded for “unwavering dedication” to ship and crewmates

By Nathan Stone,

Trident staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown recently completed a maintenance period, but while the ship was alongside, there was no downtime for the latest Canadian Fleet Atlantic (CANFLTLANT) Sailor of the Quarter, who kept busy supporting the platform and crew in preparation for future deployments.

Charlottetown’s flight deck was crowded on the morning of June 6 as the ship’s company gathered to witness Master Sailor (MS) Kyle Aubie accept the award from Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French, Commander of CANFLTLANT.

MS Aubie earned his Sailor of the Quarter nomination after working in a supervisory role overseeing structural repairs to Charlottetown as the ship’s acting structures Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2).

A Marine Technician by trade, he took on significant responsibilities in the acting role. According to his superiors, MS Aubie oversaw large-scale maintenance projects aboard Charlottetown, including directing all welding and cutting work, managing manpower constraints, and coordinating with non-military contractors.

He was also acknowledged for the many hours he spent leading crew training exercises. MS Aubie has conducted multiple lectures and demonstrations for Charlottetown shipmates as well as colleagues aboard MV Asterix, often volunteering his own time to help prepare them for deployment.

MS Aubie said it took time to adjust to the demands of the acting PO2 role, but he eventually found a groove.

“It took a couple of weeks to get used to working a position or two above where I was. But by the end of it, I kind of embraced it.”

Commander (Cdr) Jonathan Maurice, Charlottetown’s commanding officer, praised MS Aubie’s “work ethic, professionalism, and unwavering dedication” in critically important positions during the ship’s maintenance period.

Following the award presentation, Cmdre French thanked MS Aubie for representing Charlottetown so well and for serving as a role model and mentor to junior sailors.

Cmdre French also wished the assembled crew good luck as the team prepared to depart for Exercise Cutlass Fury. The multinational exercise ran from June 9–18, ahead of Halifax International Fleet Week, and focused on anti-submarine warfare alongside NATO allies.

It marked the first major tasking for Charlottetown since returning from Operation Reassurance late last year. MS Aubie was looking forward to the change of pace.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but when I go to sea, I do a lot of training other people,” he said.

“I enjoy that.”