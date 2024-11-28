Sailor of the Quarter lauded for leadership in face of adversity and tragedy

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

Master Sailor (MS) Caleb Moody knows His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke like few others could. He’s one of a few remaining original crew members, as well as being the ship’s senior electrician and President of the Junior Ranks’ Mess.

On November 8, he accepted the Sailor of the Quarter award from Atlantic Fleet Commander Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French on the bridge of Margaret Brooke.

It was the actions that MS Moody took while the ship was on eight-week deployment in Canada’s arctic on Operation Nanook that led to him being recognized as Sailor of the Quarter.

After the recent death of a member of the ship’s company of Margaret Brooke, MS Moody led the organization of onboard funeral arrangements and took time to make himself available for members of the crew who were affected by the passing of their shipmate.

The recent Op Nanook deployment also challenged MS Moody’s technical skills, as he was forced to contend with trouble in the ship’s propulsion system. Having served aboard Margaret Brooke since before its commissioning, he possesses a deep understanding of the ship’s systems. He led his team to troubleshoot the problems, and in one instance, devised a unique on-the-fly solution to repair a malfunctioning switchboard.

During the award ceremony Cmdre French praised MS Moody’s displays of leadership, and the way he communicates between ranks. He said that the Sailor of the Quarter is an extremely competitive award, but that learning of MS Moody’s accomplishments made the decision easier.

“MS Moody’s file is his performance, leadership and working with all rank levels. That communication up and that solid leadership across made this decision all the easier.”

Speaking after the ceremony, MS Moody said that winning the award was “a nice feeling, but kind of surreal,” adding that he wasn’t a fan of the spotlight. He highlighted his shipmates, expressing thanks for the award and for the support from the ship’s company of HMCS Margaret Brooke. He said despite his long service aboard the ship, there’s nowhere else he would rather be.

“I’m lucky to be here and I’m glad to be here. This is my favourite unit that I’ve ever been on. The command team, especially, has been nothing but the best in my career. That’s why I don’t want to leave. The crew really makes the boat what it is.”