Sailing Strong aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf

Sailing Strong: The Commitment to Physical Fitness and Mission Readiness aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf on Operation CARIBBE

By Lt(N) Christopher Lyons,

HMCS Harry DeWolf

Physical fitness is a cornerstone of military readiness, and this is especially true for the crew of HMCS Harry DeWolf during its deployment on Operation CARIBBE. This operation, aimed at countering illicit trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, demands peak physical and mental performance from every sailor on board.

Maintaining fitness at sea presents unique challenges, but the benefits of staying active are invaluable for both physical and mental health. Physical fitness directly impacts the ability to perform demanding tasks, respond to emergencies, and maintain overall readiness, as well as contributing to mental resilience, helping sailors manage stress, maintain focus, and improve their overall sense of well-being.

The challenges of staying fit while at sea are being surmounted by members of the HMCS Harry DeWolf crew who have volunteered to lead directed physical training, such as the Senior Electrical Specialist, Senior Meteorological Technician, Damage Control Petty Officer, Upper Deck Engineer, Weapons Officer and Assistant Naval Technical Officer, who have all generously volunteered their time to direct physical training sessions (special identity protection measures are in place for Operation CARIBBE so members are identified here by job title).

“I firmly believe that if you do not get into a regular routine on board that you are setting yourself up for failure in many ways,” says the Senior Electrical Specialist onboard HMCS Harry DeWolf, “The benefits from physical training extend well beyond your physical capabilities. Volunteering my time to inspire subordinates, peers, and supervisors is also very important to me.”

The Senior Meteorological Technician aboard the ship has run volunteer fitness session almost daily if the sea permits, and often multiple times a day. “I am very dedicated to my personal fitness and health,” says the Senior Meteorological Technician, “Whenever given the chance I am pleased to share what I know with others and encourage them to enjoy fitness.”

The confined quarters of a naval ship create a unique obstacle that means sailors must be creative with their workouts. The flight deck often becomes a makeshift gym, where sailors can perform bodyweight exercises, resistance training, and group fitness classes.

Equipment is limited, so sailors rely on portable and versatile gear like yoga mats, resistance bands and kettlebells to get a full-body workout. The ship is additionally equipped with a small gym area that allows for a variety of workouts, where sailors can use cardio machines, free weights, and other fitness equipment, ensuring that sailors can maintain a well-rounded fitness routine. “We are blessed to have more than enough equipment on board to get a proper workout in,” says the Senior Meteorological Technician, “Sometimes we use our own bodyweight and other times we use equipment to increase the intensity. We take advantage of the space we have and are lucky to have the amount of room we have here.”

The ship’s movement adds another layer of difficulty. “I personally find it hard to become self-motivated when the sea state is high,” says the Senior Electrical Specialist, ”The main obstacle I’ve faced to fitness at sea is the sea state.” Exercising on a moving platform requires sailors to engage their core muscles constantly to maintain balance, which can enhance the effectiveness of their workouts but also increases the risk of injury. Sailors must be mindful of their surroundings and adjust their routines to ensure safety.

“There are many challenges to maintaining fitness on the ship,” says the Senior Meteorological Technician, “but with a little effort we can overcome them. Since everyone is on different shifts it’s hard to get everyone together so often I offer two or three classes a day. Sometimes the seas don’t cooperate and the ship is rocking like crazy, but that just means we get a better workout. Safety is paramount but you’ve never worked out your stabilizer muscles quite as good as we do when dealing with winds, waves, and swells. It’s like doing a plank on a roller coaster. That’s what it’s like on the ship sometimes.”

Beyond the physiological and mental benefits, exercise provides valuable opportunities for social interaction and community building. Participating in group fitness classes, team sports, or even casual exercise with friends can foster a sense of belonging and support. This social aspect of exercise can help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are common contributors to poor mental health.

The Senior Meteorological Technician offers advice to anyone seeking to maintain and improve their fitness during deployments at sea, “I have three main tips that I constantly talk about with my crew members. Everyone, no matter who you are, needs to eat healthy. I encourage others to take this serious. It all starts with what we eat. A healthy diet will benefit every aspect of your life, including the next two tips. The second is getting solid rest. I tell others to try their best to get eight hours of sleep. It is very important for mental and physical health, and for recovery. Lastly, exercise. I tell people not to negotiate with their minds, but to get use to just doing it. Ten minutes is all it takes. Forty five minutes a week. We have to learn to motivate ourselves when we can’t get the motivation from others. There is always time to be healthy.”

“I urge all members to come out to one of the fitness sessions regardless of their self-perceived level of fitness” says the Senior Electrical Specialist, “I have tailored – and many others leading physical training sessions have as well – my sessions to meet the needs of every member. I arrange it in a way that someone who requires a challenge can push themselves to and beyond this challenge, and others who may not be well versed in exercise can also participate at their desired level, and ultimately still benefit.”

Whether at sunrise or sunset, or anytime in between, the crew of the HMCS Harry DeWolf is working hard developing physical fitness and be ready for the demands of Operation CARIBBE.