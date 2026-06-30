S1 Ray’s leadership on and off ship earns Sailor of the Quarter award

By Trident Staff

Sailor 1st Class Matthew Ray has been recognized as Canadian Fleet Atlantic’s latest Sailor of the Quarter, earning the honour for his leadership, professionalism, and contributions to operations at home and abroad.

The award was presented during a ceremony aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf on June 9, shortly after the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel returned to Halifax following a 10-month refit period at Davie Shipyard in Lévis, Que.

A member of Harry DeWolf‘s Deck Department, S1 Ray was selected for his sustained contributions to operations, training, and shipboard readiness. According to the nomination package submitted for the Sailor of the Quarter award, he consistently performed above his rank throughout the quarter, regularly assuming supervisory responsibilities in the absence of senior personnel while managing junior sailors, coordinating support across departments, and helping ensure the successful completion of countless tasks.

Other highlights included S1 Ray’s significant contributions during Operation REGULUS, where he was integrated with the Chilean Navy during a deployment to Antarctica. While supporting scientific operations in the region, he balanced bridge watchkeeping duties with hands-on assistance to research teams, helping improve the efficiency of boat operations and scientific data collection while maintaining safety standards in the challenging environment.

Back in Canada, S1 Ray has also continued to distinguish himself as a Boat Coxswain, supporting a variety of high-profile and operationally important tasks. His expertise was relied upon during waterborne security operations, including a major base Nuclear Emergency Response exercise, as well as harbour tours involving the Chief of the Defence Staff and other distinguished guests.

Beyond his operational responsibilities, S1 Ray has been playing a key role in developing the next generation of sailors. He provided instruction and mentorship in seamanship, emergency procedures, deck routines, and quartermaster duties, helping multiple junior sailors achieve qualifications that increased the ship’s overall watchkeeping capability.

He also served as HMCS Harry DeWolf’s lead coordinator for the 2025-26 National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign and volunteered his time to organize and lead physical training sessions that promoted fitness, morale, and team cohesion among the ship’s company.

HMCS Harry DeWolf’s Commanding Officer, Commander Collin Forsberg, praised the sailor’s broad range of contributions.

“S1 Ray’s operational contributions have been outstanding both domestically and internationally,” he wrote.

“(He) exemplifies the very best qualities of Royal Canadian Navy personnel. Their professionalism, leadership, and unwavering dedication make them HMCS Harry DeWolf‘s nominee for Sailor of the Quarter.”