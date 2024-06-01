Runners take over the airfield for RCAF Centennial

The 12 Wing Shearwater community wasn’t swayed by the chilly and damp spring weather as current and former CAF members, along with their civilian colleagues, family members, and friends, gathered for the Wing’s RCAF Run on the morning of May 10. Part of events in Shearwater marking this year’s RCAF Centennial, the course featured CH-148 Cyclones on the flight line and special guests like Hal – the Halifax Mooseheads team mascot.

Congratulations to the team from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), whose finishing times earned them the winning trophy and points toward the annual Wing Cup competition. All proceeds from registration fees and purchases of shirts/buffs/medals will support the RCAF Centennial Fund.