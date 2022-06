Prince Charles is presented with the first 75th Canadian Ranger Anniversary coin by a Junior Canadian Ranger from Fort Resolution, which is part of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on May 19. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall were visiting as part of their 2022 Royal Tour in Canada, marking the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The visit also included stops in Newfoundland and Labrador as well as the National Capital Region.