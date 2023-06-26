Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo starts June 30

Drum roll, please! It’s that time of year again! The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo will take place from June 30 until July 3 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. CAF musicians, performers and backstage/support staff are important contributors to the Tattoo each year. You can look forward to performances from the National Band of the Naval Reserve, the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, and a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Naval Reserve, and much more during NS Tattoo 2023! Defence Team members can save 10% on tickets for this year’s show with promo code THANKYOU2023. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit: https://nstattoo.ca/tickets/2023-tattoo-tickets/